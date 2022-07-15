Family & Parenting

Volunteers build backyard entertainment space in Clayton for 5-year-old battling cancer

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 5-year-old battling cancer is going to have a big smile on her face today.

Volunteers from the Roc Solid Foundation, State Farm, RestorePro and Safelight are teaming up to build young Julia her very own backyard entertainment space.

Julia loves gardening, Legos, the Carolina Hurricanes and much more. She's battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia but continues to push forward and inspire those around her.

Roc Solid Foundation has built more than 500 playsets across the country for children battling medical conditions. Julia's build is just the latest in an ongoing mission to fill those children with hope and happiness.

ABC11 will be at the build today. Tune in tonight to hear from Julia's parents and volunteers on what this all means to them.
