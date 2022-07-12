supermoon

2nd supermoon of 2022, July's full 'Buck' moon, takes over night sky on Wednesday

One name for Wednesday's full moon is the 'Buck moon,' a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer.
Catch the next supermoon as it rises on July 13

If you missed last month's supermoon, you have another chance.

This month's full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

SEE ALSO: 1st high-res image from NASA's new Webb telescope revealed
President Joe Biden on Monday revealed the first image from NASA's new space telescope - the deepest view of the cosmos ever captured.



One name for Wednesday's full moon is the "Buck moon" - a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the "Strawberry moon" because it's the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

