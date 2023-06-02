Gray Hall traces the origins of the African American celebration which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

How you can celebrate Juneteenth in central and eastern NC

Juneteenth is an annual commemoration of the end of slavery for all in the United States.

As the country prepares to celebrate, several events are planned in our area to honor the occasion.

ABC11 is proud to sponsor the 2023 Juneteenth Jubilee in Downtown Fayetteville on June 17-18. The event will be a cultural celebration featuring nationally touring headliners, local performances, food, art, and activities for all ages.

Also, on June 17, DeJuan Hoggard will serve as Grand Marshal for the Bull City Juneteenth Parade in Durham. The parade is presented by the Victor Company, a Raleigh-based volunteer fire department established in 1870 by formerly enslaved people. The parade kicks off at 10 am on Fayetteville Street in front of North Carolina Central University.

Below is a list of other FREE Juneteenth events around central and eastern North Carolina:

Raleigh

June 12 - 16: Juneteenth Jubilee at John Chavis Memorial Park

This is a week-long celebration of events honoring African-American culture through history, arts, and more. Check the link for the times and dates of each event.

June 16: Juneteenth Celebration at the NC Museum of History, Noon - 4 pm

Meet the members of the Battery B Second Regiment, United States Colored Troops, and Light Artillery Reenactors. Discover the legacy of the USCT in the struggle for freedom and citizenship during the American Civil War.

June 17: Capital City Juneteenth Celebration, 1 pm - 6 pm

Beginning with a cannon salute by US Colored Troops reenactors, this family day at the park includes musical performances, vendors, speakers, exhibits, and a kids' zone. Dorothea Dix Park - Harvey Hill & All Faiths Chapel

June 17: Raleigh Juneteenth Festival, 1 pm - 6 pm

A celebration of freedom, culture, and empowerment, the festival includes storytelling, live performances, a fashion show, and more at the Garner Road Community Center.

Durham

June 17 - 18: 18th Annual NC Juneteenth Celebration

Enjoy live music, vendors, kids' activities, and more on the Golden Belt Campus from 1 pm - 10 pm on Saturday and 12 pm - 6 pm on Sunday.

Chapel Hill

June 17: Chapel Hill - Carrboro Juneteenth Celebration, 10 am - 3 pm

Beginning with the dedication of the Hargraves Historical Marker, this event will showcase Black-owned businesses, local non-profits, live performances, and Kids Zone.

Hillsborough

June 17: Juneteenth Celebration at Orange County Public Library, Noon - 4:30 pm

All are welcome to the African-Influenced Mini Cookout, Black Literature Fair, and Black Business Pop-Up Market.

Morrisville

June 19: Party in the Park: Juneteenth Celebration, Noon - 2 pm

Happening at The Experience Center in Research Triangle Park, the celebration includes music, food trucks, and games. Early guests receive books by Black authors while supplies last.

Wake Forest

June 17: Freedom Walk and Juneteenth Festival, 11 am - 3 pm

The Walk begins and ends at The Dubois Center, followed by an afternoon of performances, vendors, food, and fun.

Wilson

June 17: Juneteenth 7th Annual Street Festival, 2 pm - 9 pm

Mount Hebron Masonic Lodge #42 presents its annual street festival at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park. Expect local performances, speakers, vendors, and more.