'We hit the mark today': Fayetteville hosts first Juneteenth event

FAYETTEVILLE. N.C. (WTVD) -- Families and groups of friends came together to embrace African-American culture for the Juneteenth Jubilee. Fayetteville hosted its inaugural party in the heart of city."The real thing that we wanted to do was do something the community could be proud of, and I think we hit the mark today," Juneteenth Freedom Festival Executive Coordinator Tyrrel Walker said. "Fayetteville is recognized as having one of the largest number of black owned businesses in the country, so it only makes sense that we do the largest Juneteenth celebration in the country."The day of fun celebrates freedom, unity, and resilience.A gathering of this size is touching for Nero B. Coleman. He's been hosting Juneteenth block parties for the last two decades and is thrilled seeing it grow into a much larger event."The beautiful thing about it, I had Reggie Codrington for my opening act and here it is, 20 years later and had Reggie opening up Juneteenth again - so it's like full circle," said Coleman.Musical acts gave people a reason to get up on their feet and start dancing. Food trucks served treats and artists were showing off their talents."I feel really proud to be here cause he gets to actual enjoy his music today,"Jashod Everett said.One artist used just bleach to shade together an image. There were also activities entertaining kids, some of whom were rooting on a grandparent playing on stage."It means a lot to me," Jamirea McLaughlin said.