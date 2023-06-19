Several Juneteenth celebrations took place this weekend, including those in Wake, Cumberland and Durham counties.

Juneteenth events take place all over the Triangle

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Monday is the 156 anniversary of Juneteenth, which celebrates the effective end to slavery in the U.S.

Now a federal holiday, it marks the day when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached the last remaining enslaved persons in Galveston, Texas.

Several Juneteenth celebrations took place this weekend, including those in Wake, Cumberland and Durham counties.

Organizers of Sunday's observance at Durham's Golden Belt Campus celebrated Juneteenth with community activities for 17 years before the 2023 holiday.

They're among those sharing the history of this day with the entire community.

"Because a lot of times, when we say Juneteenth people are like, what are you saying? Are you saying 'June 10th,' June whenever? And so, a lot of time people don't understand that. They understand the importance of Independence Day on July 4, but not necessarily the significance of June 19," said Lawrence Davis.

Juneteenth festivities in Durham conclude this afternoon from 2 to 6 p.m.