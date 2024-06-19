Second gentleman Doug Emhoff attending Juneteenth

Word of God Fellowship is hosting a prayer breakfast and Juneteenth block party.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A church in southeast Raleigh is preparing for a high-profile visit.

Word of God Fellowship is hosting a prayer breakfast and Juneteenth block party with second gentleman, Doug Emhoff as their special guest.

He will be in attendance along with DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison, Governor Roy Cooper and other elected officials.

Staffers spent the day yesterday setting up the fellowship hall in preparation for the breakfast and a stage outside for the block party.

The pastor told us there is a lot of buzz around this visit.

"The church members, the staff, the team. Everybody is extremely excited to be a part of this occasion and to celebrate Juneteenth, which is a national holiday. We thank God for that because I mean so many people paved the way to make that happen," said Pastor Mitchell Summerfield.

The prayer breakfast began at 9 a.m. and the community block party kicked off at 10:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, Emhoff spoke in the Triangle about the Biden administration's attempt to remove lead from drinking water around the United States.