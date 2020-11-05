abc11 together

Junior League of Raleigh's 'A Shopping Spree!' goes virtual

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- For more than 30 years, the Junior League of Raleigh's "A Shopping Spree!" has given people an opportunity to fund unique gifts for the holidays.

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Junior League of Raleigh will be holding "A Virtual Spree!"

"A Virtual Spree!" includes an online silent auction from November 9-23, and an online raffle that will take place on November 25.

Click here for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighholiday shoppingabc11 together
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Share Your Heroes: Trio of siblings serving in the US military
COVID-19 doesn't stop Salvation Army at Christmas
Volunteers give a landscaping makeover at Durham school
Soldier's daughter with Down syndrome launches coffee cart
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 Election Results: Biden takes lead in PA, GA
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
LATEST: 99,000 absentee ballots still outstanding in NC
LATEST: NC reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Recount rules: What happens if race is too close in key states
COVID-19 doesn't stop Salvation Army at Christmas
NC GOP 'confident' Trump, Tillis have won in North Carolina
Show More
Hillsong Church pastor admits cheating on wife after being fired
Disturbing images, messages appear in Apex neighborhood
Joe Biden takes the lead over President Trump in Pennsylvania
Nevada 2020 live presidential election results
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
More TOP STORIES News