Junior League of Raleigh's 'A Shopping Spree!' goes virtual

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- For more than 30 years, the Junior League of Raleigh's "A Shopping Spree!" has given people an opportunity to fund unique gifts for the holidays.This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Junior League of Raleigh will be holding "A Virtual Spree!""A Virtual Spree!" includes an online silent auction from November 9-23, and an online raffle that will take place on November 25.