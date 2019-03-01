death penalty

Jury tasked with deciding if Seaga Gillard will receive death penalty

EMBED <>More Videos

Closing arguments are underway in the sentencing phase for a Wake County man found guilty of double murder.

Updated 36 minutes ago
WAKE CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- Closing arguments wrapped up just before noon in the sentencing phase for a Wake County man found guilty of double murder.





Seaga Gillard could be the first person in more than a decade that a Wake County jury sentences to death.

The Center for Death Penalty Litigation has criticized Wake County for continuing to seek the death penalty even though juries in the county repeatedly reject it.

Attorney Elizabeth Hambourger, with the center, said Gillard's case is the tenth death penalty case in Wake County since 2008.

In each of those cases, the juries rejected the death penalty.

It took a jury less than 24 hours to convict Gillard of first-degree murder in the deaths of April Lynn Holland, who was pregnant, and Dwayne Garvey.

Police said the pair was gunned down in a room at the Best Value Inn in Raleigh's Crabtree Valley in December 2016.

The crime was caught on camera, but Gillard's defense team argued the video was blurry, making it impossible to be sure Gillard was the man on the video.

"At the end of the day, it was chaotic, it was random, I submit it was tragic, but it was not first-degree murder," Gillard's attorney Edd Roberts said.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countywake county newsdeath penaltydouble murder
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH PENALTY
Black Widow Killer is North Carolina's oldest woman on death row
Viola Davis gives us 'The Last Defense' on ABC
Man dies 20 years after being abused, biological parents charged with murder
Mom's boyfriend to be tried for capital murder in Mariah Woods case
TOP STORIES
Sampson County teacher arrested for sex crimes with student
Updated 44 minutes ago
Assault charge against NCSU basketball player, Eric Lockett, dismissed
Updated 42 minutes ago
Person at Cumberland County school tests positive for tuberculosis
Carrboro police K-9 is all work and some play
Fun facts about Dr. Seuss in honor of his 115th birthday
Updated 2 hours ago
NC Central Senior Night ends with emotional locker room scene
Police searching for 3rd suspect in deadly Raleigh shooting
Updated 3 hours ago
Show More
Young brain tumor patient wants letters from your dog
Water treatment in Wake, Durham counties may affect taste, smell
Yorkie found covered in its own waste dies; local teacher charged
Updated 6 minutes ago
Hit-and-run sends car flipping into parking lot, swimming pool gate
The dangers of getting 'online braces'
More TOP STORIES News