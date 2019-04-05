Jussie Smollett update: Lawyer for 'Empire' actor responds to Chicago's civil suit threat, says he will depose Mayor Rahm Emanuel

The City of Chicago's Law Department has threatened to file a civil suit against Smollett after he failed to meet a city-demanded deadline to pay more than $130,000 for the investigation into what police say was a staged attack.
In a letter, Los Angeles attorney Mark Geragos writes that Smollett "will not be intimidated."
READ: Smollett lawyer responds to civil suit threat
He said if the city sues his client, he will insist on deposing Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and will demand the "entire investigation file."
"In light of their apparent vested interest in this matter, we are confident that Mayor Emanuel and Superintendent Johnson will not object to providing testimony under oath," Geragos wrote in the letter.
RELATED: Chicago to file civil suit against 'Empire' actor for not paying $130K cost of police investigation
The city's law department said it is drafting a civil complaint that will be filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County in the near future. The city said it will pursue the full measure of damages allowed under the ordinance.
Read the city's full letter to Smollett's team here
"This is a reasonable and legally justifiable amount to collect to help offset the cost of the investigation," said Bill McCaffrey, a spokesperson for the Department of Buildings.
"Given that he doesn't feel any sense of contrition and remorse, my recommendation is that when he writes the check, in the memo section, he can put the words, 'I'm accountable for the hoax,'" Mayor Rahm Emanuel said last week.
WATCH: Emanuel speaks on what he believes Smollett owes Chicago
Emanuel said he believes Smollett not only cost the city financially, but also damaged Chicago's reputation of being a place that welcomes people of all walks of life.
RELATED: I-TEAM: What's inside CPD's Jussie Smollett investigative file?
Smollett's legal team fired back at Emanuel's comments, issuing a statement saying, "It is the Mayor and the Police Chief who owe Jussie - owe him an apology - for dragging an innocent man's character through the mud. Jussie has paid enough."
Smollett had been charged with 16 counts of felony disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police about a January attack in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood, which police say Smollett staged on himself because he was unhappy with his "Empire" salary. All charges against him were dropped in exchange for community service and forfeiture of his $10,000 bond payment.
What exactly happened in court just before the charges were dropped remains unknown as all records pertaining to the case have been sealed.
Previous coverage:
Chicago to file civil suit against 'Empire' actor for not paying $130K cost of police investigation
In wake of Jussie Smollett, suburban police chiefs take no confidence stance against State's Attorney Kim Foxx
Jussie Smollett case leads to protests for, against Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx
Jussie Smollett update: Thousands referred for alternative prosecution by Cook County prosecutors haven't completed process
Jussie Smollett update: City of Chicago asks Jussie Smollett to pay for $130,000 cost of investigation
Jussie Smollett update: What's inside the CPD investigative file?
Jussie Smollett update: FBI reviewing circumstances of Jussie Smollett's charges being dropped, sources confirm
Jussie Smollett update: Charges against 'Empire' actor dropped; 'not an exoneration,' prosecutor says
RELATED: Mayor Emanuel calls decision to drop charges against Smollett 'whitewash of justice'
RELATED: Charges dropped against 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett
RELATED: Osundairo brother at center of Jussie Smollett case compete in Chicago boxing match
RELATED: Jussie Smollett update: 'Pain and anger' around 'Empire' in recent weeks, Lee Daniels says
RELATED: FOP accuses Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx of interfering in Jussie Smollett investigation
RELATED: Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to disorderly conduct charges
RELATED: Jussie Smollett update: Texts shed light on why State's Attorney Kim Foxx recused herself
RELATED: Jussie Smollett appears in court for hearing; Cameras allowed for Thursday hearing
RELATED: Jussie Smollett update: Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Smollett, attorney says
RELATED: Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
RELATED: Brothers reportedly involved in Jussie Smollett alleged hoax release statement expressing 'regret'
RELATED: Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
RELATED: Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
RELATED: What's next for Jussie Smollett? Possible big police bill
RELATED: Jussie Smollett alleged hoax may cast doubt on real hate crimes, advocates fear
RELATED: Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
RELATED: Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
RELATED: Cook Co. State's Attorney Kim Foxx recuses herself from Jussie Smollett investigation
RELATED: Brothers told police Smollett was upset threatening letter didn't get enough attention, staged attack
RELATED: Activist calls for Smollett's arrest, believes actor lied about attack
RELATED: Brothers tell police that Jussie Smollett paid them to stage attack, official says
RELATED: Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
RELATED: Timeline of key moments in alleged attack on Jussie Smollett
RELATED: Jussie Smollett breaks silence on Chicago attack
RELATED: 'Empire' actor's family releases statement on attack, pictures of possible persons of interest released
RELATED: Photos show potential persons of interest in 'Empire' actor attack, police say
RELATED: 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett attacked in Chicago in possible hate crime, police say