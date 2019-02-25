Jussie Smollett's check to brothers written before 'Empire' actor accused of staging attack obtained by ABC News

There have been dozens of twists and turns since "Empire" start Jussie Smollett reported being attacked. Here are some key moments from the start of this story.

CHICAGO --
ABC News has obtained the $3,500 check that was apparently written by "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett to one of the two brothers who Chicago police said helped stage an attack on Smollett last month.

ABC News reports the check's memo line reads "5 week Nutrition/Workout program (Don't Go)." Sources told ABC News Smollett was training for an upcoming music video titled "Don't Go."
The check was dated Jan. 23, six days before Smollett was accused of staging the attack. Police and prosecutors have accused Smollett of paying two brothers to yell homophobic and racial slurs and rough him up in the Streeterville neighborhood near his apartment.

Smollett has maintained his innocence and his attorneys released a statement last week saying, "The presumption of innocence, a bedrock in the search for justice, was trampled upon at the expense of Mr. Smollett and notably, on the eve of a Mayoral election. Mr. Smollett is a young man of impeccable character and integrity who fiercely and solemnly maintains his innocence and feels betrayed by a system that apparently wants to skip due process and proceed directly to sentencing."

The music video was scheduled to be filmed Feb. 23, according to a calendar entry of Smollett's obtained by ABC News.

A source close to Smollett old ABC News that the $3,500 check was $600 per-week for the workout plan and $100 per-week for the nutrition plan.
Jussie Smollett's character will be written off the last two episodes of the TV show "Empire," showrunners announced Friday.



ABC News has also obtained text messages between Smollett and one of the Osundairo brothers.

Last Wednesday, Smollett was charged with disorderly conduct. He posted bond and has denied staging the attack.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Smollett's motive was that he was "dissatisfied with his salary."

Smollett is due back in court March 14, when he will enter his plea. If Smollett is eventually convicted of the charge, he could face up to three years in prison. He could also face substantial fines.
