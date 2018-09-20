WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --One volunteer in Wilmington is calling for more people to set up and help victims of Hurricane Florence.
Ray Baca, a member of Port City Volunteer and Disaster Relief -- a grassroots organization based in Wilmington -- said the group has been helping hurricane victims all over the nation but now it's time to help their own.
"We need to just step up," Baca said. "I think everybody that is a resident of Wilmington or Houston or Florida or Puerto Rico, we just gotta kind of help ourselves and make this thing happen."
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The organization is also gathering toiletries and cleaning supplies to give out to residents.