'We need to just step up:' Volunteer says more people need to help Florence victims

EMBED </>More Videos

One volunteer in Wilmington is calling for more people to set up and help victims of Hurricane Florence. (Residents headed back to Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
One volunteer in Wilmington is calling for more people to set up and help victims of Hurricane Florence.

Ray Baca, a member of Port City Volunteer and Disaster Relief -- a grassroots organization based in Wilmington -- said the group has been helping hurricane victims all over the nation but now it's time to help their own.

"We need to just step up," Baca said. "I think everybody that is a resident of Wilmington or Houston or Florida or Puerto Rico, we just gotta kind of help ourselves and make this thing happen."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The organization is also gathering toiletries and cleaning supplies to give out to residents.
Related Topics:
hurricane florencefloodingWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
County-by-county list of closures: 750 roads still closed in NC
Florence by the numbers: Trump says 'a lot of money' is coming to NC
'No reliable, safe way into Wilmington:' NCDOT says due to Florence flooding
Florence flooding: Fayetteville sees more rain than usual in September
Rolesville couple, 2 kids dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-85
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
ABC11 teams up with American Red Cross for Florence Relief Drive
3 killed in shooting at warehouse in Maryland
Show More
What's in the floodwater? A lot of health hazards, experts say
Relief money available for 18 NC counties, applications now open
Fewer than 115,000 remain without power as crews work to restore service
How to avoid scams while helping victims of Hurricane Florence
SCHOOL CLOSINGS LIST: Florence updates for the week
More News