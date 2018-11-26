EMERALD ISLE, N.C. --A couple said they are counting their blessings after an EF2 tornado hit their Emerald Isle home on Saturday.
Johnna and Mike Fross, whose home was damaged during Hurricane Florence, said they were home when the tornado pushed through.
The pair was eating some Thanksgiving leftovers when they looked outside and saw the twister coming.
"I didn't know if we were going to make it," Johnna told WCTI. "We were just (in) survival mode. We just had seconds ... I just thought the whole house was going to go up the way it was going."
After the storm had passed they found that their roof was gone and their ceiling fan was across the street.