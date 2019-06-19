'Just unbelievable:' 2 jailed in $100 robbery, death of Garner cab driver

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men are behind bars in connection with the killing of a taxi driver in Garner during a robbery.
Garner Police Department arrested Javonta La'Keith Williams, 25, and Quinn Louis Giles Giles, 28. Both men face charges related to the death of Elhadji Mansour Seck, 36 of Raleigh.
Seck's body was found around 5 a.m. June 13 in an Amigo Taxi off the side of Poole Road.
"It's been just unbelievable, Unbelievable. He didn't deserve this. He didn't deserve this," said Miriam Diakhate, a family friend. "Ridiculous. He worked hard to take care of his family, his wife and his child, for $100. Why can't they find a job?"
Investigators said Williams, of Raleigh, and Giles, also of Raleigh, called two taxi companies to get a ride, but Seck's Amigo Taxi ended up being the one the two men took.
According to arrest warrants, the two men tried to rob Seck of $100. During that robbery, Seck was shot and killed.
Giles was arrested around 9 p.m. Tuesday evening in a parking lot off Calumet Drive, Garner Police said. With the assistance of Raleigh Police, Williams was arrested on an outstanding probation violation warrant after leaving an address on Madelyn Watson Lane in Raleigh shortly after midnight.
Williams was on parole when this incident happened.
"There were violations of parole that were being addressed. The details of the violations are not public information," the NC Department of Public Safety told ABC11 on Wednesday afternoon.
Williams faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted robbery. He was booked without a bond. Giles faces charges of attempted robbery and could face other charges. He was booked on a $1 million bond.
Both men appeared in court Wednesday.
Many community members from African nations went to court to offer support for Seck's family.
"I think it's not just us who just lost someone," said Ibrahima Ndiaye, a friend. "I think the whole Triangle has lost a very key member of this community. He has changed so many different people's life. For him to be taken away just for $100, I couldn't find words to tell how much we feel."
Seck's body will be returned to his native Senegal for burial.
