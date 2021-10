GDTBATH✍🏽✍🏽 It was meant to be🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GgXtsyiSF9 — Justin McKoy (@justintmckoy) April 10, 2021

WATCH: Davis hopes to re-recruit Walker Kessler to UNC

EMBED >More News Videos Hubert Davis says he'd like Walker Kessler to return to UNC. Kessler has announced he plans to transfer.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Virginia transfer forward Justin McKoy announced on Twitter Saturday that he is committing to UNC."It was meant to be," said McKoy in a tweet.This is the first Tar Heel recruit since Hubert Davis took the reins as head coach after Roy Williams' retirement.McKoy is a North Carolina native and went to Panther Creek High School.