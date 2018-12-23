Police investigating after juvenile, adult hurt in Raleigh shooting

Two people, including a juvenile, were hurt Sunday following a shooting.Officials say they received a shooting call around 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Merrell Drive.An adult and a juvenile were injured as a result of the shooting.Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities have yet to report their conditions and no names have been released.Officials have also not released info regarding a suspect.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.