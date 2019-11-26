ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Roanoke Rapids said they have identified a young man who dressed up as a scary clown to terrify residents.
He was seen jumping in and out of traffic and throwing things at vehicles.
Police said those incidents happened about 8:45 p.m. Sunday night in the area of Sam Powell Dairy Road and Highway 48.
An officer conducting a traffic stop nearby reported that another juvenile claimed the clown was staring at him through a window.
Police said no charges will be filed unless someone complains of damage to their vehicle.
The incident is still under investigation.
Juvenile dressed as clown terrorizes Roanoke Rapids residents, police say
