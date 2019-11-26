Juvenile dressed as clown terrorizes Roanoke Rapids residents, police say

By
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Roanoke Rapids said they have identified a young man who dressed up as a scary clown to terrify residents.

He was seen jumping in and out of traffic and throwing things at vehicles.

Police said those incidents happened about 8:45 p.m. Sunday night in the area of Sam Powell Dairy Road and Highway 48.

An officer conducting a traffic stop nearby reported that another juvenile claimed the clown was staring at him through a window.

Police said no charges will be filed unless someone complains of damage to their vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation.
