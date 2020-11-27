Child passenger struck by gunfire in Durham shooting on 15-501, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police said a child passenger was struck by gunfire in a Friday afternoon shooting between two cars along 15-501 in Durham.The shooting happened just before 4 p.m.Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.This is the fifth reported shooting in Durham this week.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 475-3533.