Juvenile shot, injured in drive-by shooting in Benson

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Benson that sent a juvenile to the hospital Saturday afternoon.Just before 2 p.m., Benson police officers responded to the 1400 block of Chicopee Road inside the Gaines Mobile Home Park in reference to a victim that was shot.An ABC11 breaking news crew on scene said the juvenile was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.Police have not disclosed if anyone has been arrested in the shooting.