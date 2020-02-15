BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Benson that sent a juvenile to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
Just before 2 p.m., Benson police officers responded to the 1400 block of Chicopee Road inside the Gaines Mobile Home Park in reference to a victim that was shot.
An ABC11 breaking news crew on scene said the juvenile was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not disclosed if anyone has been arrested in the shooting.
This is a developing story, stay with ABc11 for more updates.
Juvenile shot, injured in drive-by shooting in Benson
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News