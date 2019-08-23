K-9 officer helps flush suspect out of woods in Mebane auction house armed robbery

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Orange County Sheriff's deputies have one man in custody and are looking for another suspect in an armed robbery Friday morning.It happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the Mebane Antique Auction Gallery on US Highway 70 West. Two men came in through an unlocked door and robbed the owner at gunpoint.A short time later, deputies arrested Bryce Canyon Emmett Lucas, 23, of Raleigh. The search continues for the other man.The business owner told deputies that one man had a black, semi-automatic pistol. The robbers took the victim's cell phone, a large amount of cash, and assaulted him by pushing him into a different area of the business where they thought they would find more money.The owner had his shirt ripped but was otherwise unharmed.Law officers used a K-9 officer to track the suspects, who fled on foot into the woods in the direction of Ashbury Square, which is in Mebane city limits.The K-9 officer flushed Lucas out of the woods, where he was taken into custody."These men knew what they wanted. I am, of course, thrilled the victim is OK. I am also very pleased with the speed of the first arrest," said Capt. Joshua Wood of the Orange County Sheriff's Office. "Mr. Lucas was in our custody shortly after the robbery. Our canine team did a great job tracking the suspects."Lucas was charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, and assault and battery.He is being held on $100,000 secured bond and will make a first court appearance Monday."At some point, the suspects separated," Wood said. "We are actively investigating the identity of the second man and we are hopeful we will have another arrest to report soon."The suspect still at large is described as a black man with a dark complexion. He is about 5-10 and was wearing a black shirt and black pants.Sheriff Charles Blackwood expressed his appreciation to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Mebane Police Department for their assistance.Anyone with information about the second suspect is asked to call Investigator Z. Baldwin at (919) 245-2939.