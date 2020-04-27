Coronavirus

K97.5 radio DJ hosts virtual parties to raise money for those struggling during the pandemic

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Through the power of social media, K97.5's DJ Brian Dawson is hosting virtual parties to help raise money for those who need it most during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've been on the radio for 20 years so it's always been like my major, major thing to use this platform for something good, something bigger than myself," he said. "As I was sitting back trying to figure out would I would do in this time. I realized I had more time to do more good."

As a way to give back every Sunday, Dawson is hosting parties on Facebook Live playing "feel-good music" while also encouraging people to donate money.

RELATED: 'Club Quarantine' and its spin-offs provide virtual parties amid social distancing


"People give whatever they can. Some a dollar, some 100 dollars. A lot of folks don't want to leave the house so this is their way to give back," he said.

In just four weeks they've already raised more than $6,000.

"It's great," said Salahudeen Abdallah. "It's something to keep people going lift their spirits, change the moods and it's for a good cause so you donate, you know you hearing some good music you're going to want to tip. It's just like playing to get into the club."

The money raised over the weekend is used the next week to help out various groups. Last week it was enough to feed 120 health care workers and this week the money is going toward making health essential kits for the homeless.

"Being able to communicate socially has been excellent," said Dawson. "Being able to have my listeners donate, being able to go back into the streets and watch it first hand...it's been awesome."

"It's a great feeling man," said Abdallah. "Just to know that you are doing the right thing for the right reasons and people appreciate it. We want them to know that they're appreciated and they aren't overlooked."

"Music is love music connects people," Dawson said. "Folks are actually sending us viral videos at home dancing with their family it's just awesome."

If you want to donate you can tune into the next Live party on Sunday at 3 pm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighradiocoronavirusmusicarts & culturemusic newsdonationsraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
Sound of apparent toilet flush interrupts Supreme Court
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Show More
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
Food stamp participants in North Carolina can now buy food online
More TOP STORIES News