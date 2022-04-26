kamala harris

Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID; Joe Biden not 'close contact'

A White House official said Harris did not attend Tuesday's presidential daily briefing in person.
EMBED <>More Videos

Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday on both rapid and PCR tests, according to a statement from her press secretary.

She "has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President's residence," according to the statement.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have not been in close contact with Harris due to their recent travel schedules, the statement read.

A White House official said Harris did not attend Tuesday's presidential daily briefing in person. She will return to the White House once she tests negative, according to her press secretary.

Harris, 57, received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine weeks before taking office and a second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021. She received a booster shot in late October and an additional booster on April 1. Fully vaccinated and boosted people have a high degree of protection against serious illness and death from COVID-19, particularly from the most common and highly transmissible omicron variant.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicskamala harriscoronavirusjoe bidenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KAMALA HARRIS
Second family to hold 1st known Passover Seder at VP's residence
Biden moving to narrow gender pay gap for federal workers
Vice President Harris touts labor, jobs in visit to Durham Tech
VP Kamala Harris to visit Durham next week
TOP STORIES
Code green given ending lockdown at Leesville Road High School
Murder suspect expected to testify in his own defense
3-month-old found alive after kidnapping from CA home
$2M winning lottery ticket sold in North Carolina
Aspirin no longer recommended to prevent 1st heart attack for most
VIDEO: Bus with 23 students flips over when street racer causes crash
WATCH: STOMP Out Bullying panel aims to spark conversations in schools
Show More
Wedding woes cost couples; here's how to protect your special day
'Bullets flying': Raleigh apartment residents in fear after gunfire
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
Woman rescued after falling in toilet trying to get phone
FL teen's amusement park death 'could've been prevented,' family says
More TOP STORIES News