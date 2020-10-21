Sen. Kamala Harris hammers President Trump during North Carolina visit

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- With just 13 days out from the election, Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris applied pressure to the Trump campaign by visiting two North Carolina cities Wednesday.
Sen. Harris, greeted by a UNC Asheville University student, arrived in the Land of the Sky a week after a COVID-19 scare among her staffers grounded efforts on the first day of early voting in the Tar Heel State.
"We cannot spare a minute sisters and brothers. We cannot spare a minute in terms of everything that I know everyone here and around our country is prepared to do. As Joe Biden says to fight for the soul of our nation," said Kamala Harris.
During her 15 minute outdoor appearance, she hammered President Trump on rushing the Supreme Court confirmation process, women's reproductive rights and what she calls his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They were informed that this virus was five times more likely to kill people than the flu. Informed it can harm children. Informed it is airborne," said Harris. "Can you imagine what the families of Asheville, what the families of North Carolina could've done with that information?"
Before heading to Charlotte, Harris took one final jab at Trump's efforts to get rid of the affordable care act by saying this threatens health care coverage for millions of American citizens.
"That alone is reason to know that he is incapable of being a president who will protect the well-being and health of the American people and that's why he has to go," said Harris.
