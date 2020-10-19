Sen. Kamala Harris reschedules North Carolina events canceled by staff member's positive COVID-19 test

Harris, who is the vice president on the Democratic ticket with Joe Biden, had to hold a virtual event last week, when her communications director, Liz Allen, was one of two people to test positive for the virus.
Harris and her husband tested negative for the virus, but the Biden campaign said it canceled the trip out of an abundance of caution.
WATCH: Joe Biden gets a Cook Out milkshake in Durham
On Harris' rescheduled visit, which will take place Wednesday, she will be heading to Charlotte and Asheville just as she had planned to do last week.
President Donald Trump will be in Gastonia on the same day as Harris' visit.
Both campaigns are placing a high priority on North Carolina, making multiple visits and holding several events as election day creeps closer.
As of Labor Day, nobody from the Biden campaign had visited North Carolina. But this visit from Harris will make for the seventh for the candidates or their spouses since Sept. 23.
Trump and his surrogates have visited North Carolina dozens of times over the previous several weeks, including his daughter Ivanka, who will be in Raleigh on Tuesday.