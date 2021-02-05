Coronavirus

Biden's COVID relief plan: VP Kamala Harris casts tie-breaking vote in Senate

The Senate has wrapped its budget reconciliation process with the tie-breaking vote cast by Vice President Kamala Harris
WASHINGTON -- The Senate just wrapped its budget reconciliation process with the tie-breaking vote cast by Vice President Kamala Harris, providing Democrats with a simple majority to proceed with its coronavirus stimulus package without Republican support.

The measure, which the House is expected to adopt later today, sets aside room for up to $1.89 trillion in deficit spending to combat the pandemic and provide financial aid to millions while the economy recovers.

The implementing legislation for the budget reconciliation package, which Democrats used to sidestep the Senate's usual 60-vote filibuster threshold and pass with a simple majority, will start to take shape in a dozen House committees next week.

It was Harris' first tie-breaking vote in the Senate.

"The yays are 50. The nays are 50. The Senate being equally divided, the vice president votes in the affirmative. And the concurrent resolution as amended is adopted," she declared just after 5:30 a.m. Friday.

This breaking story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.kamala harriscoronavirussenatestimulus fundscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcongresscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: COVID-19 metrics improving, health officials say
LATEST: White House considering sending masks to every American
J&J submits 1-shot COVID vaccine for emergency use in US
61 NC counties in red for critical community spread of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: White House considering sending masks to every American
Snow, freezing rain possible Saturday night
Cooper recommends more unemployment money, bonuses for educators
2 men dead in separate shootings in Rocky Mount, police say
SPONSORED: Big Weather's big recipe: It's Nacho Dip!
Weather: Looking at a periodically wet weekend
Nash County deputy, suspect shot after I-95 traffic stop
Show More
J&J submits 1-shot COVID vaccine for emergency use in US
Dem-led House, drawing a line, kicks Greene off committees
North Carolina to receive nearly $19M from opioid abuse settlement
61 NC counties in red for critical community spread of COVID-19
Community partnership helps Burton Elementary through the pandemic
More TOP STORIES News