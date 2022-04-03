Kansas rallies to beat North Carolina 72-69 for national championship

North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) scores against Kansas in the NCAA championship game Monday night in New Orleans. Gerald Herbert

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) shoots against Kansas forward David McCormack. Gerald Herbert

“It hurts, to get this far and come up short.” -Caleb Love pic.twitter.com/eqT6XBU8nz — Travon Miles (@TrayABC11) April 5, 2022

Entering today, North Carolina was 46-0 in the NCAA Tournament all-time when leading by double digits at the half, the longest streak by any team in NCAA Tournament history.



They're now 46-1. pic.twitter.com/gYbKQL5cKA — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 5, 2022

Your 2022 National Champions...🏆



HAS A NICE RING TO IT 😁 pic.twitter.com/GR27MoPIpi — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) April 5, 2022

Not the way we wanted to go out, but best believe we’ll be back.



Proud of this team. Proud of this staff. Proud to be North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/KZ0bc1LzOW — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) April 5, 2022

NEW ORLEANS -- North Carolina's stunning run through the NCAA tournament ended Monday night with the Tar Heels falling short in their quest for the seventh - and most unlikely - men's basketball championship.After sending Duke's Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski into retirement in the national semifinals, the Tar Heels couldn't complete the magical run, falling short in a 72-69 loss to No. 1 seed Kansas in the national championship game.Kansas brought its fourth NCAA title back home thanks to a second-half flurry that erased a 16-point deficit and eventually overcame North Carolina in an epic battle of power programs."Tonight we obviously labored in the first half," said KU coach Bill Self, who won his second championship. "But the kids competed."David McCormack scored the go-ahead bucket from close range with 1:21 left, then another at the 22-second mark to put the Jayhawks ahead by three. North Carolina missed its final four shots, including Caleb Love's desperation 3 at the buzzer. His heave barely grazed the rim after officials ruled that Kansas guard DaJuan Harris Jr., stepped out on an inbounds pass with 4.3 seconds left.The Tar Heels went scoreless over the final 1:41. They couldn't find an answer for KU over the final 20 minutes."They were penetrating and doing whatever they wanted," Love said.After McCormick's go-ahead bucket, Love's shot got blocked but North Carolina got an offensive rebound and fed to Armando Bacot under the bucket. But the big man lost his footing and turned it over, then limped off the court, unable to return."I thought I really got the angle that I wanted and then I just rolled my ankle," Bacot said.That put Brady Manek, not as good a defender, on McCormack, and the Kansas big man backed in Manek for the shot that put the Jayhawks ahead by three."When we had to have a basket, we went to Big Dave, and he delivered," Self said.McCormack and Jalen Wilson led KU with 15 points each. Christian Braun scored 10 of his 12 in the second half and transfer Remy Martin had 11 of his 15 over the final 20 minutes, as the Jayhawks turned what looked like a lost cause into one of the sweetest wins ever.North Carolina had scored 16 straight points late in the first half to open a 40-25 advantage at the break, but top-seeded KU (34-6) went on a 31-10 run over the opening 10 minutes of the second to take a six-point lead and set up a fantastic finish.Bacot had 15 points and 15 rebounds to become the first player to record double-doubles in all six tournament games. He finished the season with 31 double-doubles, but it was not enough. North Carolina was trying to join 1985 Villanova as only the second 8 seed to win March Madness.Instead, the Tar Heels (29-10) fell one win short and dropped to 6-6 all-time in title games. This was their record 21st trip to the Final Four. They made it to the final by beating Duke in a back-and-forth thriller and sending Krzyzewski into retirement.There are no banners for that, though.Instead, another will hang at Allen Fieldhouse, and McCormack, thanks to his late-game heroics, will go down in KU lore along with Mario Chalmers, Danny Manning and the rest of the Kansas greats.The Jayhawks outscored North Carolina 47-29 in the second half -- not quite the 47-15 beatdown they put on Miami over the final 20 minutes of the Sweet 16, but still darn impressive given the circumstances.Ochai Agjabi, the team's lone All-American, finished with 12 points and found breathing room after UNC's lockdown guard, Leaky Black, got his fourth foul 6 minutes into the second half. Agbaji was named Most Valuable Player."This is a special group of guys," Agbaji said. "We're going down in history. All I got to say is, 'Rock Chalk, baby.'"