Kanye West tweets that he is running for president

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Kanye West says he is running for president.The music mogul made the announcement in a tweet, writing, 'We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.'West first announced back in 2015 that he would run for the White House this year, but then he and wife Kim Kardashian cozied up to President Trump.If West is serious, it will be tough for him to get on the ballot even as an Independent this late in the race.