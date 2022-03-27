Spotlight on Kareem Daniel - Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution

Kareem Daniel is Chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, the organization responsible for delivering The Walt Disney Company's unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world.A longtime veteran of Disney, Mr. Daniel has spearheaded transformation across the Company through leadership roles in Consumer Products, Games and Publishing; Walt Disney Imagineering; The Walt Disney Studios; and Corporate Strategy. He leverages this experience at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution where he oversees content investment and distribution decisions to maximize audience engagement and commercial impact across the Company's portfolio of media platforms.Mr. Daniel's scope includes global P&L management and operation of the Company's streaming services - Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and the international general entertainment offering, Star+ - which combined serve more than 175 million subscribers; its portfolio of must-watch linear television channels,including ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic; its ABC owned-stations; its industry-leading advertising sales business; Disney Music Group; content licensing and distribution; and theatrical film distribution for the Company's world-class entertainment studios - Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, and Searchlight Pictures.Prior to Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, Mr. Daniel was President of Consumer Products, Games and Publishing, where he led the teams creating and delivering products across a variety of channels, including the Company's direct-to-consumer e-commerce business, shopDisney. He also managed the world's largest consumer products licensing organization, oversaw the digital and mobile games business, and was responsible for Disney Publishing Worldwide.Previously, Mr. Daniel served as President of Operations at Walt Disney Imagineering, where he helped transform the Company's iconic characters, stories, and worlds into technologically advanced, immersive experiences at Disney's Parks and Resorts, including Star Wars: Galaxy'sEdge at Disneyland Park and Disney's Hollywood Studios and Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park.He also led Distribution Strategy at The Walt Disney Studios, developing new distribution and commercialization business models across multiple platforms aimed at meeting audiences' evolving expectations. As part of Corporate Strategy, he worked on a variety of transformative projects across the Company, including M&A deals such as the acquisition of Marvel Entertainment.In addition to his lengthy career at The Walt Disney Company, Mr. Daniel worked in equity research and investment banking at Goldman Sachs, where he specialized in technology, media and entertainment, and telecommunications. Mr. Daniel earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and an MBA from Stanford University.