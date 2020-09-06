charity

Hillandale Golf Course director will swing in 11th 24-hour golf marathon to raise money for military families

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- At the Hillandale Golf Course in Durham, Director or Golf, Karl Kimball is teeing for practice.

Kimball will kick off his 11th and final golf marathon raising money for Folds of Honor on Monday at 6 p.m.

For 24 hours, Kimball will swing. The timing is significant.

"Our freedoms are protected 24 hours a day by the men and women of our country," said Kimball.

Folds of Honor provides educational scholarship opportunities for families of fallen and wounded soldiers.

"With the Folds of Honor Foundation, what it does is supplies funds for these kids, all of the children of our fallen and greatly wounded," Kimball said. "And sometimes even a spouse that needs to get re educated and carry on the burdens of the family."

Kimball estimates he will take around 1,200 swings during the time frame in which he hopes to raise $25,000.

In the decade since he started, he's been able to raise over $150,000.

You can donate directly here.
