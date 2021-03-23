jeopardy

UNC research center executive director from Carrboro wins $20,000 on 'Jeopardy'

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Carrboro woman is the latest "Jeopardy" champion!

Kathryn Peters took home $20,001 in Monday night's episode hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Peters is the executive director of UNC's Center for Information, Technology and Public Life. Her first job was working for IT in the UN.

'Jeopardy!' announces round of 4 new guest hosts

Peters will compete again in Tuesday's episode.

