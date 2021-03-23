UNC research center executive director from Carrboro wins $20,000 on 'Jeopardy'

Kathryn Peters took home $20,001 in Monday night's episode hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Peters is the executive director of UNC's Center for Information, Technology and Public Life. Her first job was working for IT in the UN.
'Jeopardy!' announces round of 4 new guest hosts
Peters will compete again in Tuesday's episode.
Kathryn Peters is the new @Jeopardy champion.— Steve Daniels (@DanielsABC11) March 22, 2021
She’s from Carrboro and is the Executive Director at @unc_citap.
Kathryn will be back on Jeopardy tomorrow at 7 p.m. on @ABC11_WTVD.
Congratulations @katyetc pic.twitter.com/STGYY2uFDU