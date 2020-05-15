Coronavirus

CDC alerts doctors to multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, COVID-19-linked condition in kids

By Lindsey Tanner
WASHINGTON -- The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a serious rare inflammatory condition in children linked with the coronavirus.

In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. The agency's case definition includes current or recent COVID-19 infection or exposure to the virus, a fever of at least 100.4 for at least 24 hours, severe illness requiring hospitalization, inflammatory markers in blood tests, and evidence of problems affecting at least two organs that could include the heart, kidneys, lungs, skin or other parts of the nervous system. The name and definition are similar to those used in Europe, where the condition was first reported several weeks ago.

The condition has been reported in at least 110 New York children and in several kids in other states. A few children have died.

Some children may have symptoms resembling Kawasaki disease, a rare condition in children that can cause swelling and heart problems.

Reported cases have all involved children but the CDC said it is unknown if the condition can occur in adults.

Doctors should be on the lookout for the condition and report suspected cases to local or state health departments. It should be suspected in all deaths in children who had evidence of COVID-19 infection, the CDC said.

Children are less likely than adults to develop COVID-19 and their illnesses usually are less severe although they can spread the disease without showing symptoms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschildrencdccoronaviruscenters for disease control
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: NC health leaders update testing guidelines
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead vaccine team
Report: Some nursing homes stole stimulus checks from elderly
Durham man spends stimulus check on students in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC health leaders update testing guidelines
Man's body found in shallow grave, Harnett County inmate charged
Durham man spends stimulus check on students in need
Wake Co. schools to hold modified, in-person graduations
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead vaccine team
National Hurricane Center eyes first storm of the year
Boats ramps are reopening, but NC Wildlife officials say play it safe
Show More
The 411: The last dance for The Last Dance
Retired officer gives out $2,500 at mobile food pantry
Defense attorneys: Don't rush to judgment in Arbery shooting
House to vote today on coronavirus HEROES Act
Beaches in North Carolina reopen for Phase 1
More TOP STORIES News