Kayaker rescued from Little River in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A kayaker was rescued by the Spring Lake Fire Department Saturday evening after her kayak overturned.Crews responded to the 1500 block of North Bragg Boulevard where a woman was last seen next to the bridge at Lillington Highway and Highway 210.Reports said the woman went underwater and had not been seen.Fort Bragg also responded with assistance using a rescue unit, a boat, and a dive team.The entire rescue lasted nearly 35 minutes.The unidentified woman was evaluated and treated at the scene for unknown injuries by a medical unit.