Kayaker rescued from Little River in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A kayaker was rescued by the Spring Lake Fire Department Saturday evening after her kayak overturned.
Crews responded to the 1500 block of North Bragg Boulevard where a woman was last seen next to the bridge at Lillington Highway and Highway 210.
Reports said the woman went underwater and had not been seen.
Fort Bragg also responded with assistance using a rescue unit, a boat, and a dive team.
The entire rescue lasted nearly 35 minutes.
The unidentified woman was evaluated and treated at the scene for unknown injuries by a medical unit.
