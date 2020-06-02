Raleigh native singer-songwriter releases new single 'Out of My Town' paying homage to hometown

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh native and singer songwriter, Kaylin Roberson released her first official single as a Nashville artist.
'Out of My Town' was inspired by her hometown.
The song is about coming home to Raleigh and all the feelings that comes with it.
"It's basically about my love for my hometown," Roberson said. "I was always like, I'm going to get out of here one day and as soon as I came to Nashville I realized my love for Raleigh N.C. was way stronger than I thought it was. And, every time I come back home there's always something that's changed. But, no matter what changes in the city the feeling of coming home doesn't."
Roberson attended West Lake Middle School, Long Leaf School of the Arts in Raleigh and Crossroads FLEX in Cary. She is currently an online student at Wake Tech while living in Nashville and plans to transfer to ECU to study business and marketing online.
Out of My Town is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Musicc, Pandora, YouTube and other platforms.
