lawsuit

NY woman suing Kellogg's over fruit filling in strawberry Pop-Tarts

The lawsuit calls for a jury trial and asks for over $5 million in damages.
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman suing Kellogg's over fruit filling in strawberry Pop-Tarts

PHILADELPHIA -- A New York woman is suing the Kellogg Company over the fruit filling in its pop-tarts.

Elizabeth Russett, of Dutchess County, New York, filed the lawsuit against the company last week.

According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for Kellogg's strawberry Pop-Tarts are misleading because the filling uses less strawberries than expected.

The complainant says the pastry contains more pears and apples than strawberries.

"The Product's name, 'Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries,' is misleading because it includes 'Strawberry,' but does not include pears and apples, even though the fine print of the ingredient list reveals the presence of more of these fruits than strawberries," the lawsuit says.

The class-action lawsuit calls for a jury trial and asks for over $5 million in damages.

The lawsuit says:

"Reasonable consumers must and do rely on a company to honestly identify and describe the components, attributes, and features of a product, relative to itself and other comparable products or alternatives. By labeling the Product in this manner, Defendant gained an advantage against other companies, and against consumers seeking to purchase a product with more of the named
ingredient than it contained. The value of the Product that plaintiff purchased was materially less than its value as represented by defendant. Defendant sold more of the Product and at higher prices than it would have in the absence of this misconduct, resulting in additional profits at the expense of consumers. Had Plaintiff and proposed class members known the truth, they would not have bought the Product or would have paid less for it."

The lawyers representing this case are also representing Anita Harris in the Southern District of Illinois who sued the company in August for a similar claim.

The Kellogg Company has not commented on the lawsuits.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfoodlawsuitu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
Judge freezes Alex Murdaugh's money as lawsuits grow
White male exec from NC wins $10M after replaced by 2 women
LA sheriff, fire chief to be deposed in Kobe Bryant crash lawsuit
SC authorities release 911 calls made after Alex Murdaugh shooting
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News