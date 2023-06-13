SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Kenly

Eyewitnesses described more than 20 shots and police swarming the neighborhood around South Wilson Street. The SBI is investigating.

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot by police in a neighborhood in Kenly early Sunday morning.

Now the SBI is investigating what led up to these moments before police fired at Josh Haynes at his own home.

"Multiple shots were fired," Tony Sears, the interim town manager said. "I don't have the exact number but multiple were fired."

Sears said it was not a Kenly Police Officer who fired shots at Haynes.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

"It's unfortunate that you're in a small community like this and these types of things happen," Sears said. "It's unfortunate, it's isolated and we responded."

Sears said officers were in the neighborhood already Sunday morning and went by the street after they heard gunfire.

Haynes was home with his wife and small children and was allegedly threatening neighbors with a gun.

"When we got to the property, we asked the individual to come out so we could have a conversation," Sears said. "The individual retreated to inside the home."

Haynes didn't comply and at some point fired at officers.

In 2012, he was charged with misdemeanor assault on a public official but hasn't gotten into trouble with law enforcement in eight years.

Kenly's mayor and another person who knows Haynes said he is still alive.