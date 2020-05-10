Investigation underway after gunshot victim walks into WakeMed

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into WakeMed on Saturday night.
The Raleigh Police Department said the victim's wounds are believed to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Authorities are now conducting a follow-up investigation along the 200 block of Kennedy Street where they believe the shooting initially occurred.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
