Goldsboro man dies after found shot in the chest; police investigating

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Goldsboro man has died after being shot in the chest Saturday evening.Goldsboro police said officers responded to the 1100 block of Olivia Lane to investigate the sound of gunfire.Officers found 57-year-old Kenneth Raiford with a single gun shot wound to the chest. The man was taken to Wayne UNC Healthcare for treatment, where he died Sunday.Goldsboro police are still investigating the shooting.