murder

3rd man charged in shooting death of 26-year-old in east Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A third man has been charged in the January shooting death of a man in east Raleigh.

Jameel Leon Barnes was shot in the back in east Raleigh on Jan. 24.

Man found shot in the back on east Raleigh street dies from injuries

Barnes, 26, was taken to WakeMed, where he died from his injuries.

Kentezz Demetrius Bailey

Raleigh Police Department



On Monday, Kentezz Demetrius Bailey, 31, was arrested by Raleigh Police and charged him with murder in connection with the case.

Bailey is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

Earlier, Raleigh Police arrested Jarvis Antonio Tucker, 32, on Feb. 28 and charged him with murder.

Kenny Dockery, 27, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with murder.

EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighmurdershootingraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder of Holly Springs mom extradited to NC
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' COVID-19 findings killed
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
22-year-old charged with murder in Saturday morning Durham shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News