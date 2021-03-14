VA man wanted by US Marshals for killing mother, daughter

Kenyatta F, Jones is facing two charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm (Courtesy of Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. -- A Virginia man accused of killing a mother and a daughter at a Norfolk apartment complex is on the run, ABC-affiliate WVEC reports.

U.S. Marshals and the Norfolk Police Department are searching for 27-year-old Kenyatta Ferrell Jones in connection to a shooting on Friday that left 52-year-old Alicia A. Hereford and 23-year-old Morgan B. Bazemore dead.

Police confirmed that Hereford was the mother of Bazemore.

Jones is described as standing 6-feet tall, 220 pounds, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Kenyatta F, Jones is facing two charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm

Courtesy of Norfolk Police Department



Jones is facing two charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm from the Norfolk Police Department.

Police have not released a motive behind the crime at this time.

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to contact the Norfolk Police Department at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Duke orders undergrad students to stay-in-place for a week
Raleigh bars feeling lucky as St. Patrick's Day celebrations kick off
Marvin Hagler, middleweight boxing great, dies at 66
$1,400 stimulus funds hit bank accounts this weekend
Fayetteville Dogwood Festival returns as a 'mini-fest' in 2021
Urban Ministries provides 100 second doses of Moderna vaccine
1 year later, Breonna Taylor's mother, advocates still want justice for her death
Show More
Homes evacuated after decades-old explosive found in Wake County yard
Daylight saving time starts tomorrow: What to know
Announcer calls girls' basketball team racial slur as players kneel during anthem
Raleigh officer rescues injured bald eagle from road
Chris Harrison will not host next season of 'The Bachelorette'
More TOP STORIES News