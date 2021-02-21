police officer shot

Kernersville police officer shot overnight; shooter caught, Forsyth County officials say

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man sought for shooting a Kernersville police officer overnight has been apprehended, officials say.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a police officer was shot around 3:30 a.m.

Just before 9 a.m., the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the shooter had been apprehended.

"I want to personally thank the community for how they responded. I want to specifically thank the men and women of the Kernersville Police Dept, Winston-Salem Police Dept, Forsyth County EMS, Lewisville Fire Dept, NC Highway Patrol, and of course the community of Forsyth. It is because of YOU - it is because of the community effort - that we were able to successfully apprehend the suspect responsible for the senseless shooting of the KPD Officer this morning," a Facebook post from Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. said. "I want to give my personal thanks to our community. Now let us all CONTINUE to pray for the wounded officer and his family."

According to the sheriff's office, the officer shot is receiving medical treatment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.
