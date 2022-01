Fayetteville man arrested on murder charges in 2-year-old's death on New Year's Eve

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hours after launching a search for a man accused of killing a 2-year-old , the man was found and taken into custody.Fayetteville Police Department announced Friday afternoon that they were trying to track down Keshawn Ayers, 26.Ayers was wanted on murder charges stemming from a crime that happened on Dec. 31. That's when officers found a 2-year-old boy unconscious at a home on Malloy Street. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.Ayers was looking after the child when the incident happened. Ayers was dating the 2-year-old's mother at the time.After an autopsy determined the 2-year-old had been killed, police obtained warrants for Ayers' arrest.They tracked him down late Friday night. He was arrested, taken to Cumberland County Detention Center and held without bond.