Mother's boyfriend sought on murder charge in death of Fayetteville 2-year-old

Police said the crime happened on Dec. 31. Just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of an unresponsive child in the 2100 block of Malloy Street.
The child was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center but died from his injuries. His name is not being released.
When the incident happened, the boy was in the custody of his mother's boyfriend, Keshawn Ayers, 26.
The autopsy determined the manner of death to be homicide and warrants were obtained on Ayers, who also lives in the 2100 block of Malloy Street.
Ayers has been charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.
Ayers is not in custody.
Anyone who knows where Ayers is or has other information on this case is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.