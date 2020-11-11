veteran

North Carolina veteran remains active after losing leg, encourages others like him to regain their lives

By
As we celebrate Veterans Day nationwide, one North Carolina hero is sharing his story in hopes of inspiring fellow veterans to regain their lives.

"It's the best thing other than my salvation that ever happened in my life and my wife," said Kevin Beck.

Kevin Beck spent eight years in the US Navy as a jet engine mechanic and suffered a crushing injury to his right leg- but he originally feared losing his leg would lead him to losing the active lifestyle he lived.

"They were going to saw my leg off right then," Beck said. "Hallelujah, I was able to not have that done and I actually served for five more years after that. I lost most of my hearing in my right ear also. I had a lot of surgeries over the years, 14 to be exact, on that foot trying to save it. Finally, on December 19th of 2014 I had it removed and I don't look back. For over 30 years, I suffered with a very painful and as my wife put it, an alien foot. Now I'm able to go out and live my life really well."

99-year-old WWII veteran inspires others with active lifestyle

Beck said the Durham VA hospital gave him a shoulder to lean on throughout his amputation process and now he's able to be that shoulder for others like himself through adaptive sports like skiing, scuba diving and hiking.

"Winston Churchill said ,'Never give up, never surrender'," said Beck. "I like to be called Bartholomew from the Bible as the encourager. That's one of the things God has called me to do is encourage others. If you don't try, you can't succeed and if you do try and you fail get up and do it again."

Beck councils young men and women who have recently come back from the world and has a special message today for all veterans:

"I'm proud to know them and I'm proud to be a part of that awesome team. I know the men and women are out there now on the front lines are doing it because they love the greatest nation in the world, the United States of America."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncnavyveterans daymilitarynorth carolina newsveteran
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VETERAN
Durham police search for hit and-run-driver who killed Air Force veteran
WWII veteran gets 95th birthday surprise at Chapel Hill home
SPONSORED: Share Your ABC11 Heroes!
Retired Fayetteville Army vet receives renovated home mortgage-free
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC reports more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases in single day
Raleigh man among 2 missing after boat found overturned
PA postal worker recants claims of fraud cited by Trump campaign
NC restaurants can soon receive $20K in COVID-19 assistance
Kids with genetic disorders thrive in new esports league
Country music's first Black superstar to receive lifetime achievement award
ECU COVID-19 clinical trial receives FDA approval
Show More
Indoor-gathering limit moves back to 10 people as COVID-19 spikes
NC woman volunteers to provide lasagna meals to those in need
Former Cary baseball star donates shoes to Wake County kids
2 shot on Poole Rd near Raleigh Blvd
Family of fallen solider gets Wendell 'Hero Home' on Veterans Day
More TOP STORIES News