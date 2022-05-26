kevin spacey

Kevin Spacey charges: Actor charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault

Kevin Spacey sexual assault charges allege crimes against 3 men
LONDON -- British prosecutors said Thursday they have charged actor Kevin Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Spacey "has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent."

The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and in western England in April 2013.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the service's Special Crime Division, said the charges follow a review of evidence gathered by London's Metropolitan Police.

Spacey, a 62-year-old double Academy Award winner, was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them.

The former "House of Cards" star ran London's Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015.

