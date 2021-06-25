'Please talk': Family of missing Sampson County woman begs her husband to speak up

Kiara Wiggins' friends and family held a vigil Thursday night in her honor.
Wiggins has been missing since June 9. Her husband, Carl Wiggins, is now behind bars--but not charged with any crime related to Kiara's disappearance.
Carl led law enforcement on a high-speed chase along Interstate 40 on Wednesday. He eventually crashed and jumped out of his car, running into the woods where officers caught him and took him into custody.
WATCH: Chopper 11 captures moment husband of missing Sampson County woman was caught by police following a high-speed chase on I-40 W
He is being questioned about Kiara's disappearance, but there's no official word on if he had anything to do with her disappearance or if he knows where she is today.
Kiara's family thinks he knows something.
"Please talk whatever happened please talk," Kiara's brother Michael Williams said. "You know where she's at. I'm trying to be strong but lord have mercy I can't take much more."