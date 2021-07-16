$5,000 reward offered in disappearance of Sampson County woman whose husband led police on chase

CLINTON, N.C (WTVD) -- The Sampson County Sheriff's Office is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads authorities to locate a woman who has been missing since last month.

Kiara Wiggins, 39, was last seen by her family on June 9. They reported her missing June 18 because they had stopped hearing from her daily as they usually do.

A twist in the case came on June 23 when her husband, who was wanted for questioning in her disappearance, led police on a pursuit on Interstate 40.

The high-speed chase, which started in Johnston County and ended in Wake County, ensued along I-40 westbound with Carl Wiggins reaching speeds of 90 mph.

After the vehicle chase, Wiggins got out of his car and tried to run away, but he was captured in the woods next to the highway.

He was driving a 2003 Ford Excursion that police said he stole in Bladen County on June 17.

Wiggins was questioned about Kiara's disappearance but the Sampson County Sheriff's Office didn't comment on Friday what came of that.

Kiara's family thinks he knows something.

"Please talk whatever happened please talk," Kiara's brother Michael Williams previously said to ABC11. "You know where she's at. I'm trying to be strong but lord have mercy I can't take much more."
