Woman killed in 'alligator encounter' in South Carolina

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WTVD) -- South Carolina authorities said a 58-year-old woman was killed in an alligator encounter on Friday.Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Salt Cedar Lane at Kiawah Island after receiving a call of a reported encounter involving an alligator and a woman, according to ABC-affiliate WCIV The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the woman killed in the incident as Cynthia Covert, 58, of Johns Island.A deputy on scene shot and killed the alligator before retrieving it.There's no word on exactly what led up to the woman's death but authorities said she was killed near a pond just outside of Charleston.