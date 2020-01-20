Fayetteville kidnapping: Suspect in custody; mom, baby found safe

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- The suspect in an alleged kidnapping of a mother and her baby has been taken into custody and charged.

The woman and the baby were found safe hours after a man broke into their home and forced them into a car at gunpoint, according to Fayetteville police.

The incident happened Monday morning shortly after 1 a.m.

Wani Thomas



Wani Thomas, 24, was later taken into custody without incident in Duplin County.

Police say Thomas broke into a home on Tangerine Drive and forced Jasmine Livermore and a 1-month-old boy, Nathaniel Thomas, into a vehicle.

Thomas is charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and two counts of assault by pointing a gun.

He is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.
