Kidnapper of Wisconsin girl Jayme Closs to be sentenced Friday

BARRON, Wisconsin -- The Wisconsin man who admitted kidnapping a 13-year-old girl after killing her parents is due to be sentenced.

Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson is facing life in prison when he's sentenced Friday in Barron County Circuit Court for kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents, James and Denise Closs, on Oct. 15 at the family's home near Barron, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.

The father of Jake Patterson, the 21-year-old man accused of holding 13-year-old Jayme Closs captive for nearly three months after killing her parents, is asking people to pray for the girl's healing.



Jayme escaped in January, after 88 days in Patterson's cabin near the small, isolated town of Gordon, some 60 miles (97 kilometers) from her home. Patterson told authorities he decided Jayme "was the girl he was going to take" after he saw her getting on a school bus near her home.

Patterson earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and kidnapping.

After 88 days of questions, numerous searches and thousands of tips, missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs has been found alive.

