Kids seeking candy trapped in Carteret County store by sex offender, police say

NEWPORT, N.C. -- A sex offender working at a North Carolina convenience store is accused of locking children inside the shop and robbing them.

Newport police Chief Keith Lewis tells reporters that two children entered the shop near closing Sunday to buy candy and were trapped by 60-year-old Hector Sanchez, a registered sex offender from California. Lewis says Sanchez said he locked up because he was closing, but he then refused to let the kids leave.

He says the kids tried to buy candy with $20 that Sanchez pocketed. He says one of them called their mom, who alerted police.

The chief says Sanchez eventually released the children and was arrested on charges including kidnapping and failing to register as a sex offender in North Carolina. He says Sanchez admitted to the crimes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nccaliforniasex offendercrimetheftnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh homeowner discovers massive wasp nest in her tree
Heat index could top 110 this weekend
Trump fires up lively crowd at campaign rally at ECU
State agency investigating 'Stayumbl' driver for possible insurance fraud
Whiskey to beat the heat? How North Carolinians stayed cool before A/C
Police investigating murder-suicide in Pinehurst
Cancer-stricken Fort Bragg soldier gets encouragement from Trump
Show More
Triangle voters share diverse concerns going into 2020 presidential election
Armstrong: Candid Doeren says Wolfpack still looking for QB to emerge
Raleigh couple dines at all 50 restaurants on world's best list
Wake County teens brave heat to help residents in need
Some Nissan Rogue drivers say cars brake for no reason
More TOP STORIES News