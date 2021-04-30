Teen accused of shooting, killing relative at Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a 69-year-old man was gunned down by his 16-year-old relative inside a Fayetteville home Thursday evening.At 5 p.m., Fayetteville dispatch received a call from a 16-year-old that said he just shot his relative along the 5200 block of Killdeer Drive.On arrival, officers found the teen caller outside and upon further investigation found a 69-year-old Randy Michael King had been shot multiple times. He died from his injuries.The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of King. Due to his age, officials said they will not release the teen's name.He was taken to Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Center.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 366-5853.